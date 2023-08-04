Elvish Yadav wins the 'Systum' in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' with full public mandate

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house is full of tension now with the grand finale approaching. Amid that, contestant Elvish Yadav who has become a fan favourite has rocked the online 'Systum' as Elvish wins the Boss Metre two times in a row, with full support of the public.

Indeed this has been a big development, because after Abhishek Malhan's entry into the finale Elvish was among those who has been greatly liked for his attitude and calmer demeanour, maintaining a cool head.

While the other contestants such as Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar had emotional encounters with their families, Elvish too met up with his father in a teary eyed encounter which added greatly to the drama of the show. There had been a strong demand by fans of the show to bring Elvish’s dad to the stage. Show producers listened and it indeed did happen.

But now becoming the winner of Week 7, the 'Elvish Army' is ecstatic at his victory and the '#Elvishtheboss' is running viral. But in a funny scenario, Elvish just opened up about his feelings on love, saying there is a certain feeling that he got first when he was a student in the 11th standard.

Irony indeed presents itself in weird ways, because even after winning the 'Bigg Boss' 'Systum' his own 'system' was broken. Elvish responded he found someone who gives him that feeling and now he is settled with that.

Winning the 'Systum' is a crucial development and will shape the things to come in the grand finale which is approaching by the hour. To catch up on these thrilling developments, viewers can tune into watch 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' on JioCinema.

