Elvish Yadav on controversies: It’s just a waste of time

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Known for making headlines over both celebrated and controversial reasons, Youtuber and reality TV winner Elvish Yadav has talked about how his past controversies have taught him valuable lessons about what not to do in life.

From the snake venom case to assault allegations by a fellow YouTuber and his recent feud with fellow gang leader Prince Narula in MTV Roadies XX, Elvish has often found himself in hot water and sometimes, even in legal trouble.

But has he learned anything from his mistakes?"

Elvish told IANS in a candid chat: “From all the controversies I've experienced, I've learned one thing… A lot of time is wasted in court. So why go through it? I mean, it’s just a waste of time... I’m talking about very practical things.”

He added: “You have a conflict with someone — maybe you said something wrong, they responded, you got angry, then they did something, and it turned into a fight. The police got involved. At that point, it's no longer just a fight between two people.”

Elvish says that court cases waste a lot of time and energy, so he prefers to avoid conflict now.

“Everything escalates, and a lot of time is wasted. You have to run around a lot… go places, sign papers. All of that feels pointless. I just want to stay away from such things. These experiences have actually helped me grow a lot.”

The “Bigg Boss OTT 2” winner said that the experience has evolved him and wouldn’t want to repeat any of it.

“They’ve shown me what I should not do — what mistakes I’ve made in life. And sometimes, I suffered even for mistakes I didn’t make. So now I feel it’s better not to do anything that leads to suffering later,” said Elvish.

Apart from “MTV Roadies Double Cross”, Elvish is seen in the light-hearted culinary show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

Talking about why he doesn’t showcase his softer side more like in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited,”I don’t know why people point things out or make edits about me, thinking, ‘this is how he is.’ But in real life, I’m very different. I’m actually a good person.”

“I speak kindly to those who speak kindly to me. That soft side of me—somehow, people either don’t see it or they don’t want to see it. Maybe my shortcoming is that I’m not able to show that side properly.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.