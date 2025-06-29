Elnaaz Norouzi reveals why she is ‘overwhelmed’ after her exit from ‘The Traitors’

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Tehran’ and others, recently exited the reality streaming show ‘The Traitors’. After stepping out of the show, the actress is “overwhelmed with all the love that she has been receiving, of late.

Elnaaz’s journey on the show became one of the most talked-about — and now, one of the most cherished.

Talking about the response, the actress said in a statement, “I’m honestly overwhelmed… I never imagined this kind of love. The messages, the DMs, the edits every word has touched me deeply. I gave my heart, my mind, and every bit of effort to this journey”.

She added, “And today, seeing how it connected with all of you, it makes every second worth it. I may be out of the game, but your love has made me feel like I’ve already won”.

Elnaaz brought authenticity, intelligence, and warmth into every moment showing that in a game full of strategy and deception, being true to yourself can still win hearts.

Earlier, the actress had revealed that she spent months diving into books on human psychology, strategy, and deception to fully understand the complexities of her character. Speaking about her role, Norouzi earlier told IANS, “I’ve dedicated months of preparation to truly understand the intricacies of human nature for my role in ‘The Traitors.’ I’ve immersed myself in a variety of books on reading people and understanding the art of strategy and deception. Books are my best friend”.

The Karan Johar-hosted reality show also features names such as Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Jasmine Bhasin, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.