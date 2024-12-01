Electric 2-wheeler sales see 29 pc growth in India in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) India saw 29 per cent growth (year-on-year) in electric two-wheeler (e2W) sales in the month of November at 118,924 units, which took cumulative 11-month sales of e2Ws to 1.07 million units.

It was the third best month for the electric two-wheeler industry this year, after October (219,018 units) and March (213,064 units).

The e2W retail sales of 118,924 units accounted for a 62 per cent share of total EV sales at 191,513 units (up 24 per cent YoY).

As per the latest Vahan data, the overall Indian EV industry with 191,513 units accounted for 6 per cent of total automobile retail sales of 32,12,301 or 3.21 million units.

For the 11 months this year (January-November), the cumulative e2W sales of 10,74,008 units (up 37 per cent YoY) make for a 60 per cent share of total EV sales.

In terms of market share, Ola Electric dropped to 24.54 per cent in November.

TVS Motor sold 26,971 units in November, up 41 per cent YoY with a market share of 23 per cent.

Bajaj Auto saw 26,163 Chetaks being sold last month, up 121 per cent YoY. Since 10,891 units in January, Bajaj has more than doubled its monthly sales.

Smart e-scooter maker Ather Energy sold 12,741 units in November, up 36 per cent YoY. This give the company a market share of 11 per cent, compared to 10 per cent a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp registered retail sales of 7,309 units, its second highest monthly numbers this year. The automaker now has 6 per cent market share in the Indian e2W market.

Meanwhile, electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors saw almost 200 per cent jump in demand for its products. The new RV1 and RV1+ electric bikes, along with the expanded network, appear to have boosted sales. Revolt’s November retail sales at 1,994 units (up 197 per cent YoY) were its highest monthly sales yet, taking its January-November total to 8,947 units.

