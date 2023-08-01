Elected TMC candidates in panchayat polls had fake caste certificates, says LoP

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that round 100 candidates of ruling Trinamool Congress who got elected in the recently concluded panchayat polls had fake caste certificates, the alleged on Tuesday.

“They all got elected from seats reserved for scheduled caste or scheduled tribe categories and they contested by producing fake caste certificates. I will come out with detailed evidence after August 15,” Adhikari told media persons on Tuesday afternoon.

The leader of the opposition also alleged that a section of the district-level administrative officials which include the block development officers and sub-divisional officers were involved for issuing these fake caste certificates.

“Once these are brought to the notice of the court they will be severely reprimanded,” Adhikari said.

While participating in assembly debate, the LoP raised the issue of the payment enhanced dearness allowances to the state government employees and the arrears accrued on it.

“In last 12 years, the current state government has abolished six lakh permanent posts in the state government. Instead contractual workers are appointed against extremely low payments. Even the contractual employees are selected as per recommendations of a particular person. Those getting contractual appointments are either close to ruling party leaders or have to pay money to get that job,” Adhikari alleged.

He also alleged that the different recruitment boards in the state through which state government appointments were made earlier have been made defunct.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.