Elderly couple murdered in Delhi

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) An elderly couple was found murdered at their home in Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Monday, a police official said, adding that the house was ransacked and cash and jewellery were also missing.

The deceased were identified as Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68), residents of Bhagirathi Vihar.

Verma had retired as Vice Principal from Delhi Government School, Karol Bagh.

The family has been living in this house since the past 38 years, said the official.

At 7.19 a.m. on Monday, the police received a PCR call regarding a double murder in Bhagirathi Vihar following which Station House Officer of the Gokulpuri police station rushed to the spot along with a team.

"Verma and his wife Veena were found murdered inside their ground floor bedroom. The house had been ransacked. Throats of the couple were slit," said the official.

Police said that the house itself is ground and first floor and the elderly couple's son Ravi Rattan (38) lives on the first floor with his family.

"During initial enquiry, it was found that Rs 4.5 lakhs and some jewellery were missing from the house. The probable mode of entry was through the iron rear gate of the house. Verma had recently taken Rs 5 lakhs as advance money to sell off the rear portion of the house," said the official.

"The son of the deceased used to work as a guest teacher in Mustafabad. However, now he runs a garment and cosmetic shop from the Johripur area. He saw his parents at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night."

The official said that police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and to identify the culprits.

"A case is being registered and a crime team is at the spot," said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.

