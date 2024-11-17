Ektaa Kapoor reacts to PM Modi’s praise on ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Producer Ektaa Kapoor, whose film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has released in theatres, has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he lauded her film.

On Sunday, the producer took to her Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the PM’s tweet. She also penned a note in the caption.

She wrote in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister, thank you very much for your positive words on #TheSabarmatiReport. Your appreciation on #TheSabarmatiReport proves that we are on the right track. And thank you for the love and support! History is witness that whether it is a country or a person, it is only by falling. No matter how long the cycle of lies, the truth changes it”.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, the actor plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

Earlier, Vikrant Massey, who plays a Hindi journalist in the film, spoke about the responsibility of the media in bringing out the truth.

The actor told IANS, “All the news channels today are competing with each other, not with regards to their reportage, but for their ratings. Everyone claims to be number one. That is why perhaps you will find a fact-checking department in every media organisation. The more the information, the more misinformation there is. Why I call it a double-edged sword, and I do not blame those sensational news channels either, is because people want to see it. There is a demand for it. It is a simple law of demand and supply”.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, Vikir Films, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.