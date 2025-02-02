Ekta Kapoor shares emotional moment seeing her legendary father’s poster on display

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor recently took to social media to share an emotional and heartwarming moment.

In a video posted on Instagram, the television mogul was seen gazing at a poster of her legendary father, Jeetendra, displayed on a wall. Overcome with joy, Ekta expressed her happiness, writing, “Went to see a movie! Saw the one person who I love, adore, and admire on a wall! So happy!!! #smalljoys #daddysgirl.”

In the clip, Ekta could be heard saying, “Going to watch a film and seeing your dad as one of the legends on a poster there…feeling proud.”

Ekta, an avid social media user, had earlier posted a heartwarming video wishing her mother, Shobha Kapoor, on her birthday. The clip features Shobha’s cherished memories with her family members. For the caption, Ekta wrote, “Happie bday boss !!! D sun of our solar system d finance minister of our budgets nspends n financial allocations! d queen of our kingdom d strategist who saves us always from going broke ! As I always say it’s d mother who saves d family by her discreet savings ! Love u a lot !!!! Boss lady !!!.”

Prior to this, the producer shared a video, gesturing for everyone to stay silent during Mauni Amavasya. "Mauni amavas silence pls", Ektaa captioned the post.

On the work front, Ekta’s recent production venture, 'The Sabarmati Report,' based on the Godhra train burning incident, received praise from eminent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort,” PM Modi posted on his X.

Expressing her gratitude, Kapoor wrote, “A moment of immense pride as The Sabarmati Report reaches the highest office! Thank you, Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, for your kind words and encouragement. We are deeply grateful Sir @narendramodi ji.”

‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra was based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.