Ekta Kapoor commends PM Modi's vision to make India an entertainment hub

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his vision for India as a global entertainment hub is inspiring.

After the iconic leader chaired an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES to position India as a global entertainment hub in the world, Ekta took to her Instagram and wrote: “Thank you, Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, for your continued support towards our industry and in making WAVES a global summit.

She added: “Your vision for India as a global entertainment hub is inspiring. We’re extremely excited to contribute and be a part of this journey.”

Previously Anil Kapoor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "It's an honor to be a part of the Advisory Board of WAVES and have the opportunity to contribute to this incredible initiative. We had a very insightful discussions with fellow members and we look forward to working towards making India a global entertainment hub!"

Additionally, Anupam Kher also expressed his gratitude for being appointed to the prestigious WAVES advisory board.

The veteran actor penned on social media, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodiji for giving me the great opportunity to be on the advisory board of WAVES! It is an amazing initiative. It will positively make India - the global entertainment hub. Listening to your vision and the participation of other distinguished members of the board was a clear indication that India will be the DAVOS of the entertainment and cultural field globally in few years!"

As part of the Waves Summit held between 5 and 9th February, 2025, Prime Minister Modi conducted virtual discussions with actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and music maestro AR Rahman.

