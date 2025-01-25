Eijaz Khan reflects on his childhood, 'I have an Amazing Father Who Shaped My Life'

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Eijaz Khan recently opened up about his childhood. Looking back on his formative years, the 'Jawaan' actor shared that in hindsight his childhood was beautiful. He added that it forced him to be a very independent person.

Eijaz Khan spent his initial years in the small town of Chimur. The actor fondly recalled his childhood memories like walking to school and participating in hockey practice. He was quoted saying, "Those were some of the most beautiful parts of my childhood. Everything was close by—school, tuition classes, friends—all within walking distance."

Eijaz Khan further stated that his father played a pivotal role in shaping his core values and outlook on life. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor revealed, "He was very strict yet open-minded. He ensured we received the right teachings of Islam, not as a religion but as a way of life. He never forced anything upon us but made sure we learned everything." He mentioned that these teachings continue to guide him to this day, and he even hopes to pass them on to future generations.

Eijaz Khan also stated that his love for sports and performance helped laid the foundation for his career. He said, "In school, we staged musicals during annual days. A friend convinced me to try out, and I was recognized as the best student on the first day. That was my first stage experience."

Although faced with hardships, Eijaz Khan believes that his childhood experiences made him an empathetic and resilient person, "Going through a lot as a child rewired my brain to empathize deeply with others." He expressed gratitude for the lessons learned and the discipline instilled in him by his father, "My experiences molded me into the compassionate person I am today."

Up next, Eijaz Khan is presently working on the Netflix drama, "Dhoom Dhaam". He will be seen sharing screen space with Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam in his next.

