Eight core industries record 0.5 per cent growth in April

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The combined index of eight core industries increased by 0.5 per cent in April 2025 as compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday.

The production of steel, cement, coal, electricity, and natural gas recorded positive growth in April this year, according to the official statement.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and are an indicator of the overall industrial growth.

Steel production, which has close to 18 per cent weight in the index increased by 3.0 per cent in April, 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year. Its cumulative index increased by 6.9 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production increased by 6.7 per cent during the month while its cumulative index increased by 6.3 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Both the steel and cement sector have shown strong growth as the government’s massive investments in big ticket infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, seaports and airports have spurred demand for these products. Besides, there has also been a pick-up in the construction industry.

Electricity generation, which has a weight of close to 20 per cent in the index, increased by 1 per cent in April, 2025 over the same month of the previous year. Its cumulative index increased by 5.2 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Coal production increased by 3.5 per cent in April 2025 over the same month last year, with its cumulative growth at 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural gas production increased by 0.4 per cent in April this year compard to the same month last year. However, crude oil production declined by 2.8 per cent during the month compared to April 2024 year due to the ageing oilfields of ONGC.

Petroleum refinery production declined by 4.5 per cent in April, 2025 over the same month last year. Its cumulative index increased by 2.8 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production declined by 4.2 per cent in April 2025, over the same month last year while its cumulative index increased by 2.9 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

The final growth rate of the eight core industries for January 2025 was observed at 5.1 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of the core sector during April to March, 2024-25 now works out to 4.5 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the official statement said.

