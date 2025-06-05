Eid shopping in Kashmir picks up as people throng markets

Srinagar, June 5 (IANS) Traffic jams, pedestrian malls packed with pavement sellers, sacrificial animal markets dotting scores of places and buyers jostling and haggling mark the Eid al-Adha shopping in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city and other cities and towns of the Valley.

Against fears that less enthusiastic shoppers would turn out to mark the Eid eve preparations, Kashmiris are coming out in large numbers, smiling and full of enthusiasm to celebrate the holiest festival of Bakr Eid or Eid al Adha on June 7. The festival also marks the successful conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Bakery shops, hosiery outlets and poultry shops were bustling with buyers, but the main focus remained on the sacrificial animal markets.

City’s largest sacrificial animal market at Eidgah grounds had flocks of sheep, goats, and a few camels available for the devout to buy. Although rates are competitive and reasonable at the various sacrificial animal markets yet the better-bred sheep and goats are a little costlier than the average breeds.

Muslims all over the World offer animal sacrifices on Bakr Eid to commemorate the sacrifice offered by Prophet Abrahim, who, under Allah’s command, chose to sacrifice his son, Ismail, in submission to the divine command. When Prophet Abrahim blindfolded himself and started to move the blade on Ismail’s throat, a sheep from Heaven replaced Ismail under the knife as Ismail stood smiling some distance away from his father. The father’s ultimate submission to Allah’s will finally became a great celebration as Abrahim returned home holding his son Ismail’s hand in joy.

It is to commemorate the great sacrifice Prophet Abrahim chose to make and the even greater blessing of Allah to accept the sacrifice and save Ismail from the knife that Muslims join in global festivities on Bakr Eid. The festival is a day of great joy and yet of the universal reminder that everything finally lies in the hands of God, by whatever name the believers might remember Him.

Children held by parents thronged markets to buy toys and new clothes as Kashmiris, for once, decided to forget the load on their purses. Locals spend lavishly on the Eid festival as it is a rare moment of joy and faith culminating in prayer and festivities.

For a change, the traffic cops were seen behaving leniently towards motorists and pavement sellers. The motorists ignoring traffic discipline blocked major and minor traffic arteries in the city while pavement sellers spread their merchandise on the pedestrian malls, forcing pedestrians to walk in the middle of the roads.

Having been witness to the worst violence unleashed by the terrorists during the last 35 years, Kashmiris are fast finding their journey to peace and tranquillity decorated with joyous festivals like Eid, Shivratri, Gurupurab, Christmas and Buddha Purnima.

