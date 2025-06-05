Jharkhand Board 12th Results Today: JAC Arts Result to Be Announced at 2 PM on June 5

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to announce the JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 today, June 5, at 2:00 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check their results by visiting the official websites — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, or jharresults.nic.in.

JAC Class 12 Arts Exam 2025: Key Dates

Exam Conducted: February 11 to March 4, 2025 (Offline Mode)

Science & Commerce Results Declared: May 31, 2025

Arts Result Release Date: June 5, 2025, at 2:00 PM

The Science and Commerce stream results were announced earlier by Ramdas Soren, the Minister of School Education and Literacy, during a press conference at the JAC office in Ranchi.

How to Check JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Online

Students can follow the steps below to view their results once released:

Visit the official JAC result portals: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the link titled “JAC 12th Arts Result 2025”

Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code in the login fields

Click on Submit

Your JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Required Login Credentials

To access the result, students must keep the following details ready:

Roll Number

Roll Code

Alternate Ways to Access JAC 12th Arts Result 2025

In case the official websites are slow or unresponsive, students can use other methods to check their results:

Online Options:

DigiLocker App/Website

Jagran Josh Website

Offline Option:

SMS Service: Students can send an SMS with their Roll Code and Roll Number to a specific number (to be announced by JAC) to receive the result on their phone.

Final Advice

Students are advised to check their results through the official sources for authenticity and keep multiple copies of their marksheet for admission and documentation purposes. For any discrepancies, contact your school authorities or the Jharkhand Academic Council.

Stay tuned for more updates and official announcements regarding the JAC Intermediate Arts Result 2025.