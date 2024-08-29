EET Fuels appoints Adrian Curry as Chief Decarbonisation Officer

Stanlow (UK), Aug 29 (IANS) EET Fuels, the trading name of Essar Oil UK, has announced the appointment of Adrian Curry as its Chief Decarbonisation Officer effective September 2.

Adrian will lead the development and implementation of EET Fuels’ energy transition strategy, with the goal of delivering the world’s leading low carbon process refinery.

He brings extensive experience as a seasoned Chair, Managing Director, and Board member across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with a proven track record of establishing and growing disruptive businesses, large-scale manufacturing units, and major capital projects.

His recent roles include Strategic Advisor and Managing Director at Encirc, Non-Executive Director at Glass Futures, Member of the North West Business Leaders Team, and a Board member at British Glass and the Gallo Glass Company.

He has also been a Member of the San Telmo Business School International Advisory Board, and a Commissioner of Sustainable and Inclusive Growth at Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership.

Adrian holds certifications in Business Administration and Management (ALP) from Timoney Leadership School (2014) and Advanced Management Programme (AMP) from IESE Business School, besides studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown.

Deepak Maheshwari, CEO, EET Fuels, said, "Adrian's appointment demonstrates our commitment to all but eliminating our carbon dioxide emissions. His expertise and established regional leadership will help ensure that we continue to make a positive contribution to the regional and national economy."

Tony Fountain, Managing Director, Essar Energy Transition, said, “Adrian's appointment is a significant step in our transition to a low carbon future. We are committed to establishing a leading low carbon energy transition hub and, alongside the agreement to purchase Thornton Science Park, this appointment demonstrates our plan to playing our part to ensure that the UK delivers on its climate change goals, enhances energy security, and maintains a strong and secure manufacturing base for fuels.”

Commenting on his new role, Adrian Curry said, "I am thrilled to join EET Fuels and contribute to the company's sustainable future. The company’s commitment to decarbonisation is incredible. It fully aligns with my passion for driving growth and innovation while reducing carbon emissions. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our goals."

