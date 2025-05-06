West Bengal HS Result 2025: WBCHSE 12th Result Check Online on May 7

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of HS Examination 2025 on 7th May 2025. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm via a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Process to Check WB 12th Results 2025

Students will be able to check their results on the following websites:

To check the results, follow the following steps:

Go to the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in

Click on the 12th result link

Enter your roll number

Your result will be shown on the screen

Verify your result and save the page

Result Availability and Marksheet Distribution

The students will be able to view their marks online from 2 pm on May 7. The hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be given to the institutions through 55 distribution centers spread across the state from 10 am on May 8. The Head of Institutions/Teacher-in-Charge will give away the mark sheets and certificates to the students on the same day.

Exam Details

The WB HS examinations began on March 3 and concluded on March 18. Approximately 5.09 lakh candidates, out of whom 2.77 lakh were girls, were eligible to appear for the examination. The examination was held in 2,089 centres equipped with CCTV cameras to avoid any malpractice.

Stay Prepared

With the date of result announcement fixed, students can prepare themselves to view their results on May 7. Keep your roll number ready to view your results online.

Also read: TN 12th Result 2025 Date, Time ,and Process to check!