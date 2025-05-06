TN 12th Result 2025 Date, Time and Process to check!

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has officially announced that the results of the Class 12 exams for the 2024-25 academic year will be released on Thursday, May 8, at 9:00 AM. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will declare the results at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

How to Check TN 12th Results 2025

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

To verify the results, students must do the following:

Go to one of the above-mentioned official result websites.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details as needed.

Click on the Enter or Submit button.

Your result will be shown on the screen.

Download and save a copy for personal use.

Other Ways to Obtain Results

Aside from verifying results online, students can also:

Obtain their results through their respective institutions.

Use the SMS option (more information on their exam declaration forms).

Getting Original Marksheets

Once students verify their results on the internet, they can collect their original marksheets from the schools. The students should retain a copy of their results for future use.

Be Ready

With the date of result declaration announced, students are now ready to access their results on May 8. Keep your registration number and date of birth ready to view your results online.