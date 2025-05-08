West Bengal Becomes First State to Implement Semester System for Class 12 Board Exams

In a pathbreaking step, West Bengal has become the first state in India to adopt a semester-based system of exams for students of Class 12 (Higher Secondary). From the 2025-26 academic session, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will abolish the traditional annual exam pattern launched in 1978.

New Exam Pattern from 2025-26

Declaring Class 12 results on May 7, WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya unveiled the new semester system information:

Third Semester Exams: To be held from September 8 to 22

Fourth Semester Exams: To be held from February 12 to 27

Exam Duration: Most of the papers will be 1 hour and 15 minutes only, with the exception of certain subjects such as music and vocational courses

Scoring: Overall results will be determined by cumulative performance over both semesters

Question Pattern:

1st and 3rd Semesters – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

2nd and 4th Semesters – Short and Descriptive Answers to improve writing skills

Introduction of New-Age Subjects

In line with upcoming academic trends and future career opportunities, WBCHSE is adding some new subjects to its curriculum, which are as follows:

Artificial Intelligence

Data Science

Applied AI

Science of Well-Being

These new subjects are being added to provide students with greater academic flexibility and prepare them for careers of the future.

Second Chance for Failing Students

Those students who could not pass the 2024-25 HS exams will be permitted to shift to the new semester system—but only through their respective institutions.

Conclusion

Through this educational reform, West Bengal leads the way for other states, emphasizing continuous assessment, skill development, and subject innovation. The semester system is designed to minimize exam stress and encourage greater learning among students.