WBJEE Result 2025 Live Updates: Check Expected Date and Time, Rank Card at wbjeeb.nic.in, Cutoff, Marks vs Rank

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) postponed the declaration of the WBJEE 2025 results following an interim stay order issued by the Calcutta High Court. The court's instruction halted the process of declaring the results, with more than one lakh aspirants waiting anxiously to know their scores.

Reason Behind the Delay

The delay in the announcement of the WBJEE 2025 results is due to the interim stay granted by the Calcutta High Court on the revised OBC reservation list, which is in force until July 31, 2025. This has resulted in the indefinite deferment of the result announcement.

Background

The WBJEE 2025 test was conducted on April 28, 2025, in two shifts: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics & Chemistry) from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The exam was carried out without any issue, but the result announcement, which usually takes place between 20 to 48 days following the test, has been highly delayed.

Expected Timeline

Considering the prevailing scenario, the results can be expected to be released after July 31, 2025, after the High Court ruling. The WBJEEB is expected to publish the results and counselling dates together.

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result

After the release of the results, candidates can follow the steps below to retrieve their scorecards:

Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE 2025 Result link

Provide application number and password/and date of birth

View and download the rank card

Save and print the scorecard for future use

What to Do Next

Aspirants are requested to visit the official website from time to time for information related to the declaration of results as well as counselling dates. Keeping all the documents ready for the admission procedure to colleges and universities in West Bengal is also a must.

Stay Informed

For the latest news on WBJEE results and counselling, tune in to authentic sources. We will keep you updated on the declaration of WBJEE 2025 results and the counselling process.

