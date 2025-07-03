UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Now

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for JEECUP 2025 counselling today, July 3. Candidates who have registered and completed the choice-filling process can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEECUP exam facilitates admission to diploma courses in public and private polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh and is considered one of the key state-level entrance exams for technical education.

How to Check JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

To view your allotment result, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official JEECUP counselling website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link that says "JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025"

Log in using your application number and password

Check your seat allotment details displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Important Dates for JEECUP Counselling Round 1

The Round 1 seat allotment result was released on July 3, 2025.

Candidates allotted a seat must select the freeze or float option and report for document verification at designated district help centres between July 4 and July 6, 2025.

Document verification will continue until July 7, 2025, and candidates wishing to withdraw their allotted seat must do so by July 8, 2025.

Documents Required for Verification

Candidates attending document verification must carry the following:

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card

JEECUP 2025 Rank Card

Seat Allotment Letter

Mark sheets and certificates of qualifying exams

Character Certificate

Two passport-sized photographs

Domicile Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to reach their respective help centres on time and carry both original and photocopies of all required documents.

For latest updates on JEECUP 2025 counselling rounds and admission-related announcements, keep visiting the official JEECUP portal.