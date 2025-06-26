WBJEE Result 2025 Expected This Week: Check scores at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will soon declare the results of WBJEE 2025 for more than one lakh students who took the test on April 27, 2025. The results will be published on the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbresults. nic.in, along with rank cards specifying merit positions for admission to counseling.

The Importance of WBJEE 2025 Test

The WBJEE exam is an entry point to prestigious undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and technology degree courses in a number of colleges and universities in West Bengal. This year, there was enormous participation by aspiring candidates, and their fate in the form of admission to top-level technical institutions in the state is going to be decided through the examination results.

Examination Details

The WBJEE 2025 exam was held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, guaranteeing accuracy and efficiency in the assessment process. The exam had 155 questions, including topics such as Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and was meant to assess the conceptual knowledge and problem-solving skills of students.

Expected Result Declaration Timeline

According to past trends, the WBJEE result will be announced within 4-6 weeks of the examination date. The students are requested to visit the official websites regularly to access result information and not depend on unverified sources.

Steps for Checking WBJEE Result 2025

To view the WBJEE result, students can use the following steps:

Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

or Click on the "WBJEE 2025 Result" option on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password or birth date.

Click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" option.

Your WBJEE scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take multiple printouts for future use.

Counseling Process

Following the declaration of results, WBJEEB will publish counseling dates for successful candidates. Counseling comprises several rounds such as choice filling, seat allotment, and document verification. Admission to sought-after courses can be obtained by students after they have undergone counseling.

Important Dates and Websites

Main Official Website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Alternate Result Portal: wbresults.nic.in

Helpline Numbers: On the official website

Email Support: Contact via the official portal

Students are advised to bookmark the official websites and avoid fraudulent platforms claiming to provide results or counseling services. All authentic information regarding WBJEE 2025 results, counseling, and admissions will be published exclusively on these authorized platforms

