WBJEE 2025 Result to be Out soon; Direct link and Step-by-step process!

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2025 results, including cutoff marks and the merit list. The cutoff list would depend on factors such as the number of applicants, seat availability, the complexity of the exam, and last year's trends.

Expected Delay in WBJEE 2025 Results

The results, according to Sonali Chakraborty, WBJEEB Chairperson, may be delayed as the board is conducting surveys to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs). As the category of a candidate is a major factor in ranking, the results are expected to be out once the new list of OBCs is officially declared.

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Results

To check their results, candidates need to follow these steps:

Go to the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Go to the examination section and choose the WBJEE option.

Find the link for the WBJEE result 2025.

Provide the details required and submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Save and download a copy of the result for future use.

Exam Details

The WBJEE exam for this year was conducted on April 27 at several centers in West Bengal. The test had two papers: Mathematics (Paper 1) and Physics and Chemistry (Paper 2), each of which was held in two shifts. The provisional answer key came out on May 9, and the test had three types of questions with varying marking schemes.

Understanding the Marking Scheme

There were three types of questions in the WBJEE test:

Category 1: One mark for every correct response, minus one-fourth mark for a wrong attempt.

Category 2: Two marks for every correct response, minus half a mark for a wrong attempt.

Category 3: Two marks for every correct response, without a negative mark.

Applicants can remain informed of the recent developments related to the WBJEE 2025 results and cutoff marks by regularly accessing the official website of WBJEEB.

