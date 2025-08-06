WBJEE 2025 Result to Be Declared on August 7 – Check Details Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will likely declare the WBJEE 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The board will also publish the final answer key along with the results, which will be published on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Understanding the WBJEE Final Answer Key

The final answer key is the re-worked version of the provisional answer key, considering students' grievances. It includes questions and correct answer choices in PDF form. Students will be graded according to the answers provided in the final answer key. The provisional answer key was published on May 9, 2025, and students were given time up to May 11, 2025, to file objections.

How to Download WBJEE Final Answer Key

Students can download the final answer key through the following steps:

Go to the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the "WBJEE 2025 Answer Key" link on the homepage

Log in with your application number and password or date of birth

See and download the PDF version of the answer key

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check Scorecard

To verify the WBJEE 2025 result, students can follow these steps:

Go to the official WBJEEB website

Click on the WBJEE result link

Log in using the password and application ID

The WBJEE Result will appear

Download the scorecard for future use

Essential Details

Result Date: August 7, 2025

Official Website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Counselling Schedule: To be announced soon

Exam Date: April 27, 2025

Marking Scheme:

Category 1: +1 mark for the right answer, -0.25 mark for incorrect answers

Category 2: +2 marks for right answer, -0.5 mark for incorrect answer

Category 3: +2 marks for right answer, no negative marking

Colleges Participating and Eligibility Criteria

The WBJEE entrance examination is held for admissions to undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy courses in colleges and universities of West Bengal. Eligible candidates must have passed or appeared in 10+2 in the year 2025 with a minimum mark of 45% for the General category and 40% for the reserved categories.

Conclusion

The WBJEE 2025 results and final answer sheet are significant for students looking to get admitted to the premier colleges of West Bengal, such as Jadavpur University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, and University of Calcutta.

Also read: August 8 to 10 School Holidays in Telangana and AP; Here's why!