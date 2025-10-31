WB HS Class 12 Semester 3 Results 2026: Check Marks at wbchse.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the results of the Class 12 (Uchha Madhyamik) Semester 3 examinations today. Students can check their marks online after 2 PM at the council’s official websites — wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the WBCHSE headquarters at 12:30 PM. This year’s exams were conducted from September 8 to 22, marking the first time the board implemented the new semester-based evaluation system.

Overall Performance

The overall pass percentage stands at 93.72%, with impressive results across all streams:

Science: 98.80%

Commerce: 94.19%

Arts: 92.54%

Toppers of WB HS Semester 3

Two students — Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana from Purulia — topped the state by securing 98.97% marks.

As many as 10 students shared the second rank, each scoring 98.95%. The rank holders include Atanu Banerjee, Srijan Paricha, Soumalya Rudra, Trideb Chakraborty, Tapabrata Das, Arkadyati Dhar, Orikno Sarkar, Oittijho, Adrita Pal, and Pratyush Mandal.

How to Check WB HS Results 2026

Visit wbchse.wb.gov.in

Click on “Semester 3 Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Download and print your scorecard for future reference

The council has confirmed that no printed marksheets will be issued online. Students must collect their official marksheets from their respective schools.