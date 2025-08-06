Uttarakhand School Holiday on August 7: Heavy Rainfall Shuts Schools in 3 Districts

With continuous heavy rainfall lashing parts of Uttarakhand, parents and students are eager to know whether schools will remain closed on August 7, 2025. Here’s the latest update.

Is There a Holiday on August 7, 2025?

According to the official Uttarakhand Government holiday list for 2025, August 7 (Thursday) is not a gazetted or declared public holiday. However, due to heavy rainfall and landslides in several areas, the state government has announced a holiday for all schools from Classes 1 to 12 and for all anganwadi centres in Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The announcement was made by the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations through an official post on X (formerly Twitter). Parents are advised to confirm with their local district administration or school authorities for the latest updates, as closures may vary depending on the situation in each region.

Why the Confusion Around August 7 Holidays?

Uttarakhand often faces sudden school closures during the monsoon season due to heavy rainfall, flooding, landslides, and road damage. Such announcements are usually made by district authorities or the Education Department a day or two in advance, depending on weather conditions.

Other School Holidays in August 2025

Apart from the weather-related closures, schools in Uttarakhand will also remain closed on the following dates in August:

August 15 – Independence Day (National Holiday)

August 17 – Raksha Bandhan (Regional Holiday)

August 24 – Weekly off (Sunday)

August 30 – Janmashtami (Religious Festival)

How to Stay Updated on School Closures

Follow the official Uttarakhand Education Department website for real-time updates.

Keep an eye on local news channels and newspapers.

Check alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) or your local district administration.

Monitor your school’s WhatsApp groups or website for urgent notifications.

With the weather situation still uncertain, students and parents are urged to stay alert and follow official announcements to avoid any confusion.