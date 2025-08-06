War 2 vs Coolie Box Office: Rajinikanth Star Power Dominates NTR-Hrithik's Spy Thriller with $2 Million Haul

History will be witnessed at the worldwide box office on August 14th as two big movies, Coolie and War 2, are all set to clash against each other. With Rajinikanth collaborating with the highly sought-after director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the anticipation for Coolie is at an unprecedented level. Even though the trailer was underwhelming, fans are coming up with wild theories to predict the movie's plot and what Lokesh planned for Rajinikanth.

On the other hand, War 2 relies solely on the star power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. A lot of flak was thrown at YRF after the teaser vanished completely, but thanks to the power-packed trailer, the face-off between Hrithik and NTR will surely be the highlight of the movie. Similar to Coolie, War 2 seems to be concealing its plot. There surely seems to be more that Ayan Mukherji intends to offer than what's shown in the trailer.

Typically, the excitement surrounding a major film relies heavily on its pre-sales, particularly in international markets. War 2 is lagging significantly behind Coolie in this regard. Coolie's North American advanced bookings have already crossed the $1 million mark (standing at $1.25 Million now), and its overall overseas pre-sales business has reportedly reached $2 million.

War 2, on the other hand, is slowly picking up momentum as its pre-sales business hits $300K in North America. By the time the film releases, War 2 will have better numbers, and it will be a tough fight between two massive commercial movies on Independence day at the box office. It remains to be seen who ends up winning in this tight box office race that's sending audiences into a frenzy.