Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Today: UP Govt Announces Holiday Amid Heavy Rains

Incessant heavy rains have disrupted normal life in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, forcing authorities to shut schools for Classes 1 to 12. Districts such as Lucknow, Bahraich, and Amethi witnessed children being sent back home midway after reaching schools in the morning, creating panic among parents. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Yellow alerts, further increasing public anxiety.

Monsoon Fury Returns

Since Saturday morning, districts including Lucknow, Amethi, Bahraich, Sitapur, Balrampur, and Shravasti have been hit by intense rainfall. The worsening conditions led district administrations to announce immediate holidays for all schools. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported in multiple areas, affecting daily life.

Why Were Schools Closed After Opening?

Many students had already reached school when the rain intensified. With roads quickly becoming waterlogged, authorities made a last-minute decision to suspend classes, prompting schools to call parents to collect their children.

Alerts in Place Till Monday

The IMD has warned of heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds in several UP districts till Monday. Rising river levels are causing flood-like conditions in many rural areas, with roads damaged and farmlands submerged.

More Closures Likely

Officials have hinted that more districts could order school closures if the rains persist. District magistrates have directed school administrations to stay alert and prioritize student safety.

Questions Over Poor Coordination

Parents and residents have questioned why schools were opened despite weather warnings. The incident highlights gaps in coordination between school and district authorities.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and urged schools to follow rainfall guidelines strictly. The weather department has warned that conditions could worsen in the next 48 hours.