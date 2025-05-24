UPSC Recruitment 2025: 493 Vacancies Announced, Apply by June 12

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification to fill 493 vacancies in multiple departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from May 24 to June 12, 2025. The application fee is Rs. 25.

Candidates must possess a Degree, Postgraduate (PG), B.Tech, or LLB in the relevant discipline depending on the post. Work experience in the concerned field is also required for most positions. Detailed eligibility criteria for each role are available on the official UPSC website.

The following are the available posts along with the number of vacancies:

Legal Officer (Grade-1) – 2

Operations Officer – 121

Scientific Officer – 12

Scientist-B (Mechanical) – 1

Associate Professor (Civil) – 2

Associate Professor (Mechanical) – 1

Civil Hydrographic Officer – 8

Junior Research Officer – 24

Data Processing Assistant – 1

Junior Technical Officer – 5

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer – 1

Principal Design Officer – 1

Research Officer – 1

Translator – 2

Assistant Legal Advisor – 5

Assistant Director (Official Language) – 17

Drugs Inspector – 20

Public Health Specialist Grade-3 – 18

Specialist Grade-3 – 122

Training Officer – 84

Assistant Production Manager – 2

Assistant Engineer – Vacancy details not specified

Scientist-B – 6

Deputy Director – 2

Assistant Controller – 5

Specialist Grade-3 (Radio Diagnosis) – 21

The total number of vacancies is 493.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, job description, and required qualifications for each post before applying. The selection process will be based on written examinations and/or interviews, depending on the role.

For more information and to apply online, candidates should visit the official UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in.