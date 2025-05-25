May 27 Schools Holiday or not?

As May 26 draws near, parents and students are interested in knowing if it's a holiday or not for schools. The response differs based on the state you are in. Let's see which states have declared holidays on May 26:

States with Holidays on May 26

Since May 26 is a Monday, and summer holidays have already been announced by most states, here's what we have to say:

Telangana: Schools are shut for summer holidays.

Andhra Pradesh: Summer holidays are on, and schools are shut.

Tamil Nadu: Schools are on summer vacation, so May 26 is a holiday, yes.

Chhattisgarh: Summer vacations have started, and schools are shut.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools are shut for summer holidays.

West Bengal: Summer holidays have been announced, so schools are shut on May 26.

Delhi: Schools are shut because summer holidays began on May 11.

Noida: Schools are shut because of summer holidays.

States with No Holidays on May 26

Few states still have schools running as usual on May 26:

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are running as usual.

Haryana: The schools are open on May 26, but summer holidays will begin from June 1.

Punjab: Summer Holidays Expected from May 27

In Punjab, there is some news regarding the summer holidays. Summer holidays of schools in Punjab are likely to start from May 27, as per latest updates. Even though there's no official announcement yet, parents and students can look forward to some break soon.

Best Way to Confirm

To verify if May 26 is a holiday for schools in your area, it's always best to ask your school. They will be able to give you the most current information regarding holiday schedules and dates.

By asking your school or local government, you can prepare in advance and enjoy your break to the fullest.

