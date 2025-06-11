UPSC Prelims Results 2025 released?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. However, there is a spurious UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF going around on social media websites, which is an exact copy of the previous year's result PDF with a fresh first page.

Fake UPSC Prelims Result PDF: What You Need to Know

The fake PDF is deliberately designed to mirror the original result PDF in terms of font size and date pattern for last year's result. The roll numbers cited in the PDF belong to the 2024 version of the exam, however. The rest of the result file remains unchanged from last year's PDF, aside from the first page.

How to Check the Official UPSC Prelims Result 2025

To prevent falling victim to false result PDFs, candidates should verify the official UPSC Prelims Result 2025 from the UPSC website. Here's how:

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Search for the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 link on the homepage (following the declaration of the result).

Click on the link to the result to land on the UPSC Result Page.

Click on the direct link to the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF.

Look for your roll number in the PDF.

Download the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF for future reference.

Be Alert and Do Not Use False Result PDFs

Aspirants are requested to await the official declaration of the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 and not share or believe in false result PDFs on social media. The official result will be declared by the UPSC on its site, and aspirants should keep an eye on the official website only for updates.

By being vigilant and verifying through the official website, the candidates can be sure that they receive the original result and do not get misled or confused.

