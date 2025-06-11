Telangana TG TET Hall Ticket 2025 Available Now – Direct Link, Steps & Login Details Inside

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, will release the TG TET June 2025 hall ticket today, June 11, 2025. The TGTET hall ticket 2025 will be made available as a login link on the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets or TGTET admit cards by logging in with the required credentials.

To access the TGTET hall ticket, candidates must use their journal number and date of birth. It is mandatory to download and carry the admit card to the TG TET exam centre on the day of the examination, as per the schedule mentioned in the hall ticket. The admit card will contain details such as the exam date, time, and centre allotted to each candidate.

The TG TET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 18 to June 30, 2025, in two shifts each day.

How to Download TG TET Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their TGTET hall ticket 2025:

Visit the official website – tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet

Click on the Hall Ticket Download link

Enter your journal number and date of birth

Click on Submit

Download the TG TET hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference

Direct TG TET Hall Ticket Download 2025 Link – Coming Soon

The TG TET June 2025 hall ticket will soon be released on the official website. Once available, candidates can download it using their login details.

Stay tuned for the direct download link and further updates.