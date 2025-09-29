UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: Expected date and Official Link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not yet announced the results for the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2025. Those candidates who have written the exam conducted on September 14, 2025, can verify their results as soon as they are available on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The test was held for a total of 900 marks, which included 300 marks for Mathematics and 600 marks for the General Ability Test. The test lasted for five hours.

The UPSC shall make a merit list of candidates having the minimum qualifying marks as may be prescribed by the Commission. Only those candidates who score the required marks will be eligible for subsequent selection processes.

How to Check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Search for the "UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025" link on the home page.

Click on the link to open the result page.

Enter your login details as needed.

Submit the details and download the result.

Take a printed copy for future reference.

Aspirants are recommended to visit the official UPSC website on a regular basis for the most recent information about the NDA 2 result, including direct URLs, cut-offs, and additional guidance. The official sites to watch out for are upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Tune in to official notifications for confirmation of the publication date and additional information about the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2025.

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