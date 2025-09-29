October 2025 Stock Market Holidays: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali

The Indian equity market will see three trading holidays in October 2025, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday schedules. Both exchanges will be closed on the dates listed below:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

Trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives will also be halted on these days.

Muhurat Trading 2025

Unlike these closures, a one-day Muhurat Trading will be organized on October 21, 2025, to commemorate the start of the new Samvat year in the Hindu calendar. The symbolic trading session will be operational from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM and the trade modification window closes at 2:55 PM. Significantly, Muhurat Trading has traditionally yielded positive returns, with benchmark indices closing on the green side on 13 out of the past 16 instances.

Other holidays in 2025

Other significant holidays in 2025 are:

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25: Christmas

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a special one-hour trading period carried out every year on Diwali to commemorate the beginning of the new Samvat year. This year's session will be starting Samvat 2082 and will be carried out in the afternoon, in contrast to the earlier sessions held in the evenings. Trading will be available in all segments, such as equity, commodity derivatives, and currency derivatives.

Also read: Navratri 2025: September 30 Declared Public Holiday on Durga Ashtami in Kerala