Stock Market Holiday 2025: Are NSE & BSE Closed on Dussehra?

With the festive season approaching, investors should brace for multiple stock market holidays in October 2025. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on three occasions during the month, halting trading across all major segments.

Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra Holiday 2025

The first closure falls on Thursday, October 2, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Trading will remain suspended across:

Equity

Equity Derivatives

Securities Lending & Borrowing (SLB)

Currency Derivatives

NDS-RST

Tri-Party Repo

Electronic Gold Receipts

Markets will reopen on Friday, October 3, before the routine weekend break. Since this holiday falls midweek, investors are advised to plan settlements, order placements, and strategies accordingly.

Diwali Holidays & Muhurat Trading 2025

The next break comes during Diwali celebrations:

Tuesday, October 21 – Markets closed for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. A special Muhurat Trading session will be conducted in the evening, following the long-standing tradition of auspicious investing.

– Markets closed for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. A special Muhurat Trading session will be conducted in the evening, following the long-standing tradition of auspicious investing. Wednesday, October 22 – Exchanges closed again for Balipratipada, part of the extended Diwali festivities. Normal trading resumes on Thursday, October 23.

Total Trading Holidays in 2025

In October alone, investors face three market holidays. Overall, NSE and BSE will observe 14 non-trading days in 2025, excluding regular Saturday-Sunday closures. The last holiday was on August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the complete holiday calendar and official updates, traders can visit the “Trading Holidays” section on nseindia.com and bseindia.com.