UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Declared: Check Direct Link and Interview Details

The Union Public Service Commission has officially announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025. Candidates who appeared for the prestigious examination can now check their results on the official websites of the commission - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The result of the UPSC CSE Mains has been declared in the form of a merit list in PDF format containing roll numbers of all qualified candidates. The notification mentions that the results of three candidates have been withheld as clarifications are awaited in their cases.

Overview of the UPSC CSE Mains 2025

The Civil Services Examination is among the most competitive examinations in India, conducted annually by the UPSC for recruiting people to the highest-ranking positions in the Indian government, including but not limited to the IAS, IFS, IPS, and different Group A and Group B central services.

In 2025, the UPSC CSE Prelims saw a total of 14,161 candidates qualify to appear for the Mains examination. The written mains test was held over a span of five days, with the schedule ranging from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Each day featured two sessions, with three-hour papers scheduled in both the morning and afternoon slots.

How to Check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “UPSC CSE 2025 Mains Result.”

Open the link and put in your login details, if needed.

The merit list PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Download and save the document for future reference

Candidates whose roll numbers feature in the list have cleared the Mains and now move to the next stage for the Interview or Personality Test.

Next Steps:

Only shortlisted candidates shall be required to present original documents for verification. Upload the required documents and update details online from November 13 to November 27, 2025. e-Summon letters will be available online during the same period

The UPSC CSE consists of three stages, and candidates who clear the interview round will be selected for various prestigious services. The mark-sheets of all candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

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