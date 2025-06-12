UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Result Declared: Mains Exam from August 22

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025. Aspirants who sat for the exam can check their results on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. The UPSC CSE Prelims result is an important milestone for candidates who aspire to join the elite Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and other central services.

Key Dates and Details

Mains Exam Date : The UPSC CSE Mains exam will start on August 22 and will be conducted over five days.

: The UPSC CSE Mains exam will start on August 22 and will be conducted over five days. Vacancies : 979 vacancies will be filled through this year's selection process.

: 979 vacancies will be filled through this year's selection process. Qualified Candidates : Candidates who qualify for the prelims are required to update their particulars, such as scribe help preferences, large-font question papers, and name-specific corrections, between June 16 and 25.

: Candidates who qualify for the prelims are required to update their particulars, such as scribe help preferences, large-font question papers, and name-specific corrections, between June 16 and 25. Exam Fee: Rs 200 for this level of examination except in the case of female, PwBD, SC, and ST candidates.

How to Check the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025

To check the UPSC CSE Prelims result, follow these steps:

Go to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the "UPSC Civil Services Preliminary 2025 result" link

The PDF result will be displayed on your screen

Download and save the PDF for future use

Comprehending the UPSC CSE Exam Procedure

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is a three-step process that comprises the prelims, mains, and interviews. All three processes test not just knowledge but clarity, conviction, and calmness as well. The prelims exam took place on May 25, 2025, where Paper 1 (General Studies) took place in the morning session and Paper 2 (CSAT) in the afternoon session.

Important Note

The marks, answer keys, and cut-off scores will be announced after the overall selection process is over in 2026. Aspirants are requested to remain current with the official website regarding fresh updates.

Negative Marking System

UPSC Prelims examination carries a negative marking system, where one-third of marks allotted for any question is deducted for every wrong response. Candidates should exercise care while responding to questions.

Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates

Shortlisted candidates would then be required to prepare for the mains exam, which will examine their skills and knowledge in a more elaborate way. The personality test or interview will then follow the mains exam, and this will be used to judge the candidate's personality, communication skills, and aptitude for a career in civil services.

Also read: TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 soon; Direct link and How to check!