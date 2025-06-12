TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 soon; Direct link and How to check!

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) for 1st and 2nd year can verify their results at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Exam Details

The supplementary examinations were held from May 22 to May 30, 2025, and more than 4 lakh students appeared in both years. The examinations were held in two shifts:

First-year examinations: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second-year examinations: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The total number of students who appeared for the exams in both years and streams stood at 4,13,597. Precisely, 2,49,204 students appeared for the general supplementary exam during the first year, and 17,003 appeared for the vocational supplementary exam. During the second year, 1,34,988 students appeared in the general stream, and 12,402 appeared in the vocational stream.

How to Check Results

Students can access the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 through the following:

Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on 'TS inter 1st year supply result 2025' or 'TS inter 2nd year supply results 2025' link

Provide their TS Inter hall ticket number and birth date

Submit the details to see their results

Save and download the result page for future use

Result Expectations

Even though no specific date has been released for the result announcement, the results are expected to be out shortly. The TS Inter Supply Result was declared on June 24 last year. The pass percentage for TS Inter 1st year result 2025 stood at 66.89%, while that of TS Inter 2nd year result 2025 was 71.37%.

Grading System

The TS Inter Supply Results 2025 will be based on a grading system:

A Grade: 750 and above marks (75% and above)

B Grade: 600 to 749 marks (60% to 74%)

C Grade: 500 to 599 marks (50% to 59%)

D Grade: 350 to 499 marks (35% to 49%)

Additional Information

There is no revaluation for the TS Inter Supplementary exam 2025. However, students can opt for recounting or re-verification of the answer sheet online by paying the requisite fee before the last date. The TS Inter supplementary results will contain information like name, hall ticket number, district, course, subjects, total marks, and result status.

