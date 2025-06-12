SBI Clerk Result 2025 Released at sbi.co.in – Step-by-Step Guide Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025, along with the category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who have cleared the mains examination are now eligible for the final phase—Language Proficiency Test (LPT)—before their formal appointment as Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

What’s Next After SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025?

Candidates shortlisted in the SBI Clerk mains examination will now have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Only those who qualify this test will be considered for the final appointment. The LPT is mandatory to ensure candidates are proficient in the local language of the state they are selected for.

How to Check SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

To download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 PDF, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the SBI Careers portal by visiting sbi.co.in .

. Click on ‘Join SBI’ Tab: From the homepage, click on the ‘Join SBI’ section and proceed to ‘Current Openings’.

Find the Relevant Advertisement: Look for ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24’.

Click on the Result Link: Under this advertisement, click on the ‘SBI Clerk Mains Result’ link to access the result PDF.

Search Your Roll Number: Open the PDF and use the search option to find your roll number in the list of qualified candidates.

Exam Dates and Result Status

The SBI Clerk 2025 Mains examination was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025 across various centers. With the result now declared, shortlisted candidates are advised to keep an eye on official updates regarding the schedule for the Language Proficiency Test.

For real-time updates and direct access to the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 PDF, candidates can also bookmark this page.