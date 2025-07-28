University of Kota, UOK BA Part III Result 2025: Direct link and How to check

The University of Kota (UOK) has finally declared the BA Final Year Result 2025, which has brought relief and happiness to thousands of students who had appeared for the final-year exams. The results are now online on the official result portal of the university.

How to Check Your Result

To check your BA Part III result, simply follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open the result portal at univexam.org/Uok

Step 2: Click on the link "Result Panel" on the home page.

Step 3: Choose the year (2025), course (BA Part III), and class type (Regular/Private).

Step 4: Fill in your Roll Number and Mother's Name.

Step 5: Click "Proceed" to see your result.

Step 6: Print or download your result for future use.

Important Details to Note

Students are requested to verify all the details reflected in the result, such as marks, grades, and individual details.

Any discrepancies or mistakes must be brought to the notice of the university authorities at the earliest.

Formal notifications and subsequent updates will be posted on the university's main site, uok.ac.in.

What's Next?

The BA 3rd Year result is a milestone for students, allowing them to proceed with applications for further higher education, competitive exams, or employment. Students can now plan their future course with confidence, aware of their academic record.

In case of any other support or clarification, students may reach the university administration or browse through the official portal. Keep yourself abreast of the recent news and announcements from Kota University to make academic life hassle-free.

