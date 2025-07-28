UOK BA Final Year Results 2025 Announced: Direct Link, Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

The University of Kota (UOK) has officially announced the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) Final Year 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the Part III exams can now access their results online through the university’s examination portal.

Thousands of students who were awaiting their final-year results can finally check their performance by visiting univexam.org/Uok. The release marks an important academic milestone for many students preparing for postgraduate admissions, job applications, or competitive exams.

Here’s how students can check their BA 3rd Year Result:

Go to the official UOK result website: univexam.org/Uok

On the homepage, click on the “Result Panel”.

Select the following options:

Year: 2025

Course: BA Part III

Class Type: Choose Regular or Private

Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s Name

Click on “Proceed” to view your result

Download or print the result copy for future reference

Students are encouraged to carefully review the details mentioned in their mark sheets. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the university’s examination department for correction.

The University of Kota conducts annual examinations for various UG and PG programmes. The BA final-year result is particularly significant as it serves as a stepping stone for future pursuits, whether in academics or employment.

Further updates, notifications, and academic calendars will be published on the university’s main website: uok.ac.in.