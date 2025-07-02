July 3 School Holiday or not?

Jul 02, 2025, 17:52 IST
As the monsoon season advances, most states in India are witnessing heavy rainfall, and issues regarding school and college safety have become a concern. With July 3 at hand, parents and students are curious whether schools and colleges will be shut down because of rain alerts or otherwise.

Current Status of School Holidays
States with Possible School Closures:

  • Odisha: Schools in certain districts may be closed because of rain alerts till July 7. 
  • Madhya Pradesh: Certain schools could be closed because of heavy rain forecasts.
  • Jharkhand: District-level schools may be closed because of heavy rain forecasts.
  • West Bengal: Schools in certain areas may be closed because of heavy rain alerts.
  • Maharashtra: Flood-affected areas, especially Pune and Mumbai, might see school closures.
  • Telangana: Rain-hit district schools may be shut down as a precautionary measure.
  • Andhra Pradesh: Schools in certain districts may be shut due to heavy rain predictions.
  • Karnataka: School closures in certain districts are likely, particularly in rain-affected areas such as coastal districts, Shivamogga, and Kodagu. The majority of schools, however, will remain operational.

Upcoming Holidays in Karnataka
July 2025 Holidays:

  • July 6 or 7: Muharram (provisional date subject to moon sight)
  • July 12: Second Saturday (school and college holiday)
  • July 20: Third Sunday (school and college holiday)
  • July 26: Fourth Saturday (school and college holiday)

Remaining Informed
To remain informed about school closures and holidays, parents can:

  • Check Official Websites: Official websites of state governments and school authorities for the latest updates.
  • Watch Local News: Follow local news and weather forecasts for the latest updates.
  • Monitor District Alerts: Heed alerts issued by district authorities, particularly where yellow or orange warnings are in place

