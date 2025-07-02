July 3 School Holiday or not?
As the monsoon season advances, most states in India are witnessing heavy rainfall, and issues regarding school and college safety have become a concern. With July 3 at hand, parents and students are curious whether schools and colleges will be shut down because of rain alerts or otherwise.
Current Status of School Holidays
States with Possible School Closures:
- Odisha: Schools in certain districts may be closed because of rain alerts till July 7.
- Madhya Pradesh: Certain schools could be closed because of heavy rain forecasts.
- Jharkhand: District-level schools may be closed because of heavy rain forecasts.
- West Bengal: Schools in certain areas may be closed because of heavy rain alerts.
- Maharashtra: Flood-affected areas, especially Pune and Mumbai, might see school closures.
- Telangana: Rain-hit district schools may be shut down as a precautionary measure.
- Andhra Pradesh: Schools in certain districts may be shut due to heavy rain predictions.
- Karnataka: School closures in certain districts are likely, particularly in rain-affected areas such as coastal districts, Shivamogga, and Kodagu. The majority of schools, however, will remain operational.
Upcoming Holidays in Karnataka
July 2025 Holidays:
- July 6 or 7: Muharram (provisional date subject to moon sight)
- July 12: Second Saturday (school and college holiday)
- July 20: Third Sunday (school and college holiday)
- July 26: Fourth Saturday (school and college holiday)
Remaining Informed
To remain informed about school closures and holidays, parents can:
- Check Official Websites: Official websites of state governments and school authorities for the latest updates.
- Watch Local News: Follow local news and weather forecasts for the latest updates.
- Monitor District Alerts: Heed alerts issued by district authorities, particularly where yellow or orange warnings are in place
