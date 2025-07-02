July 3 School Holiday or not?

As the monsoon season advances, most states in India are witnessing heavy rainfall, and issues regarding school and college safety have become a concern. With July 3 at hand, parents and students are curious whether schools and colleges will be shut down because of rain alerts or otherwise.

Current Status of School Holidays

States with Possible School Closures:

Odisha : Schools in certain districts may be closed because of rain alerts till July 7.

: Schools in certain districts may be closed because of rain alerts till July 7. Madhya Pradesh : Certain schools could be closed because of heavy rain forecasts.

: Certain schools could be closed because of heavy rain forecasts. Jharkhand : District-level schools may be closed because of heavy rain forecasts.

: District-level schools may be closed because of heavy rain forecasts. West Bengal : Schools in certain areas may be closed because of heavy rain alerts.

: Schools in certain areas may be closed because of heavy rain alerts. Maharashtra : Flood-affected areas, especially Pune and Mumbai, might see school closures.

: Flood-affected areas, especially Pune and Mumbai, might see school closures. Telangana : Rain-hit district schools may be shut down as a precautionary measure.

: Rain-hit district schools may be shut down as a precautionary measure. Andhra Pradesh : Schools in certain districts may be shut due to heavy rain predictions.

: Schools in certain districts may be shut due to heavy rain predictions. Karnataka: School closures in certain districts are likely, particularly in rain-affected areas such as coastal districts, Shivamogga, and Kodagu. The majority of schools, however, will remain operational.

Upcoming Holidays in Karnataka

July 2025 Holidays:

July 6 or 7: Muharram (provisional date subject to moon sight)

July 12: Second Saturday (school and college holiday)

July 20: Third Sunday (school and college holiday)

July 26: Fourth Saturday (school and college holiday)

Remaining Informed

To remain informed about school closures and holidays, parents can:

Check Official Websites: Official websites of state governments and school authorities for the latest updates.

Watch Local News: Follow local news and weather forecasts for the latest updates.

Monitor District Alerts: Heed alerts issued by district authorities, particularly where yellow or orange warnings are in place

