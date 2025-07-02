PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, and Benefits

The government of India has introduced the Pradhan Mantri YASASVI Central Sector Scheme, a major policy with the goal of offering financial support to students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The scheme is formulated to help students receive quality education in high-performing schools in India to achieve academic excellence and social integration.

Objectives of the Scheme

The major goal of the PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025 is to strengthen financially disadvantaged OBC students so that they can get a good education and realize their educational ambitions. Through financial assistance, the government intends to bring down the dropout percentage and motivate students to pursue studies in good schools. The program is likely to contribute positively towards socio-economic progress in the nation by advancing education and social justice.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025, students should satisfy the following criteria:

Belong to the OBC category

Enrolled in Class 9 or Class 11

Family annual income not more than Rs 2.5 lakh

These criteria of eligibility are put in place to ensure that the financial assistance goes to students from weaker economic backgrounds so that they can avail quality education and reach their academic aspirations.

Scholarship Benefits

Shortlisted students will be provided with the following financial assistance:

Class 9 students: ₹75,000

Class 11 students: ₹1,25,000

The scholarship amount will be directly credited to the student's Aadhaar-linked bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring transparency and timely payment. This financial support will help students cover various educational expenses, including tuition fees, books, and other related costs.

How to Apply

To apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025, follow these steps:

Download the "NSP OTR" app and undergo Aadhaar-based face verification to receive a One Time Registration (OTR) number.

Go to scholarships.gov.in and submit the application form for the scholarship using the OTR number.

Make sure the mobile number associated with your Aadhaar is activated during the application.

Significance of Applying Early

Students are also requested to apply early, as any delay in Aadhaar authentication or technical problems can create issues in submitting the form within the time frame. The application deadline is August 31, 2025. It should be ensured that all the necessary documents are properly uploaded and the application form is completed accurately to stay away from any last-minute hassles.

Government's Initiative

The PM YASASVI Scheme is a government program to help OBC students who are economically poor, urging them to pursue studies in good schools without dropping out. The scheme is a measure towards implementing inclusive education and empowering underprivileged students. Through financial aid, the government seeks to fill the gap that arises between socio-economic differences and promote social equality.

Conclusion

The PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025 is an important program that can help thousands of OBC students in the nation. Through the provision of financial assistance, the government seeks to encourage academic excellence and social inclusion. All eligible students are advised to apply for this scholarship and utilize the financial support towards their academic pursuits.

