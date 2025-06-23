UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session. The much-awaited exam will be held from June 25 to June 29, 2025.
Exam Details
The UGC NET examination will be held in two shifts:
- Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Afternoon Session: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
The test is an essential process for applicants applying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) awards, Assistant Professor roles in universities, and PhD enrolment. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on 85 subjects.
How to Download Admit Card
To download the admit card, applicants can take the following steps:
- Log in to the official website: Give your Application Number and Date of Birth to open your account.
- Download Admit Card: Log in and download your admit card.
- Verify Details: Check that your photo, signature, and QR code are correct. In case of any discrepancies, re-download the admit card.
Important Instructions
Exam Dates: June 25-29, 2025
Reporting Time: Report to the exam center according to the timings indicated on their admit card.
Documents: Bring a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card to the exam center.
The UGC NET exam is a major milestone for researchers and academics. Now that the admit cards are out, candidates can concentrate on their preparation and do their best.
