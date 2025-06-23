UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session. The much-awaited exam will be held from June 25 to June 29, 2025.

Exam Details

The UGC NET examination will be held in two shifts:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Session: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The test is an essential process for applicants applying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) awards, Assistant Professor roles in universities, and PhD enrolment. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on 85 subjects.

How to Download Admit Card

To download the admit card, applicants can take the following steps:

Log in to the official website: Give your Application Number and Date of Birth to open your account.

Download Admit Card: Log in and download your admit card.

Verify Details: Check that your photo, signature, and QR code are correct. In case of any discrepancies, re-download the admit card.

Important Instructions

Exam Dates: June 25-29, 2025

Reporting Time: Report to the exam center according to the timings indicated on their admit card.

Documents: Bring a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card to the exam center.

The UGC NET exam is a major milestone for researchers and academics. Now that the admit cards are out, candidates can concentrate on their preparation and do their best.

