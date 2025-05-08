UGC NET 2025: Not Cancelled, Check Exam Date, Time and Schedule

The UGC NET 2025 exam is likely to be held between June 21 and June 30, 2025, as per the tentative schedule. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine the eligibility of candidates for the roles of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian colleges and universities.

The application window for the June session was open from April 16 to May 7, 2025. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will cover 85 different subjects.

To be eligible, candidates must have a Master’s degree with the required qualifying marks.

For more details and official updates, candidates are advised to visit the official UGC NET website.

