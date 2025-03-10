TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Out Today, March 10: Check Here!

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the information that the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 will come out on March 10, 2025. The candidates who took the TSPSC Group 1 exam can view their results on the official website, tspsc.gov.in, by entering their roll number and other login details.

The TSPSC Group 1 exam was organized to fill 563 positions in different departments of the Telangana state government. The exam was organized in two phases - preliminary and mains. The preliminary exam was organized on June 9, 2024, and the mains exam was organized from October 21 to 27, 2024.

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Candidates can check the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 by following these steps:

Go to the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.

Click on the "Results" tab on the home page.

Choose the "TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025" link.

Provide your roll number and other login details.

Submit the information and see your result.

Download and print your result for future use.

TSPSC Group 1 Merit List 2025

The TSPSC Group 1 Merit List 2025 will be drawn up based on marks obtained by the candidates in the mains exam. The merit list will be published along with the result. Candidates who obtain high marks will be ranked higher in the merit list.

TSPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025

The TSPSC Group 1 Cut Off 2025 will be determined by the commission based on several factors including the number of vacancies, number of candidates who appeared, and the difficulty level of the exam. The cut-off marks will be declared along with the result.

TSPSC Group 1 Selection List 2025

The TSPSC Group 1 Selection List 2025 shall be made based on the cut-off marks and merit list. Candidates who achieve higher marks and have a better position in the merit list shall be chosen to appear in the subsequent round of the selection process.

TSPSC Group 1 Final Results 2025

The TSPSC Group 1 Final Results 2025 will be announced once the selection process is completed. The selected candidates will be appointed to different posts in the Telangana government.

Important Dates

March 10, 2025: TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025

March 11, 2025: General ranking list for Group-2

March 14, 2025: General ranking list for Group-3

March 17, 2025: Final results for Hostel Welfare Officer

March 19, 2025: Final results for Extension Officer

Applicants are requested to continue looking on the official website for information regarding the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025.

