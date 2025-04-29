TS SSC results to be released tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in?

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) will probably announce the TS SSC Result 2025 tomorrow, April 30, at 11 AM. More than 5 lakh students who took the exam can view and download their marks memo from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, by entering their hall ticket number.

How to Download TS SSC Result 2025 Marks Memo PDF?

To verify and download the TS SSC 10th Result 2025, students can use the following steps:

Go to the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in .

. Click on the 'S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results' link.

Enter your hall ticket number in the given field.

Your TS SSC 10th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the marks memo and take a printout for future use.

Previous Year's Performance

As per last year's statistics, the pass percentage for boys was 89.42% and for girls was 93.23%. The appeared and passed students are as follows:

Boys: 248999 appeared, 222656 passed

Girls: 245208 appeared, 228616 passed

Latest Updates

The TS SSC Result 2025 declaration was supposed to take place on April 28, 2025, but it did not. Yet several reports, including those of Manabadi portal, are saying that the results are going to be announced tomorrow.

Intermediate Result Already Declared

The TS Inter results 2025 have already been declared by TSBIE. Students are now waiting for the SSC Results 2025 Telangana, which is likely to be declared tomorrow at 11 AM.

Students are requested to watch the official website for updates regarding TS Board results. After announcing the results, students can download their marks memo and verify their performance.

