TS SSC Result 2025 Declared: Check Telangana 10th Result at bse.telangana.gov.in

The TS SSC Result 2025 was officially declared by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) on April 30, 2025. Students are now able to view their marks on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Telangana CM A Revantha Reddy has released the TS SSC 2025 results in Ravindra Bharati.

How to Check Your Results

To check their results, students can simply follow these steps:

Log in to the official TS BSE website at bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the 'TS BSE Class 10th Result' link

Enter Exam Hall Ticket Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Your TS SSC marks memo 2025 will appear on the screen

Verify your details and download the marks memo for future reference

Details in the Marks Memo

The marks memo will have the following information:

Candidate's Name and Roll Number

Board Name and Exam Name

Subject-wise marks and grades

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

Remarks, if any

Original Mark Sheet Importance

Students are requested to observe that the marks memo given online is temporary, and the original mark sheet, which will be treated as the official one, can be obtained from their respective schools.

Next Steps

With the outcome declared, candidates can now decide on their further course of action. The successful ones from the exam will be placed in TS Intermediate 1st Year, where they have the option to opt for one out of the three streams. Candidates can even verify their results on other mediums such as SMS, and Digilocker.

Conclusion

The release of the TS SSC Result 2025 is a turning point in students' academic paths. Students are now all set to receive their results and thus look forward to new opportunities as well as challenges. Best of luck to all of them in their future careers!

