Hyderabad Water Shortage in Summer 2025: HMWSSB Steps In

Hyderabad is facing a severe water supply challenge as the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir's water level approaches dead storage levels. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has initiated emergency measures to ensure a continuous drinking water supply to the city.

As of Tuesday, the water level in Nagarjuna Sagar stands at 514.3 feet, significantly below its full capacity of 590 feet. If it falls to 510 feet, gravity-based water transfer to the Akkampally balancing reservoir will become unfeasible. Currently, 0.179 TMC of water is being supplied daily through gravity flow.

To mitigate this, HMWSSB has completed the tendering process for emergency pumping arrangements, issuing work orders in three packages totaling ₹5.95 crore. The installation of large motors and pumping systems is underway to facilitate the transfer of Krishna River water.

The Akkampally balancing reservoir, with a capacity of 1.499 TMC, currently holds 1.254 TMC, supplying 0.045 TMC daily. Even at dead storage levels, approximately 2.05 TMC of water remains usable.

This marks the first instance of emergency pumping from Nagarjuna Sagar in eight years. HMWSSB officials assure that these measures will prevent disruptions to the city's water supply during the summer months.

The HMWSSB continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of these emergency measures to maintain a steady water supply for Hyderabad's residents.