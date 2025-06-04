TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scores Now

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) results for May/June 2025. All students who took the 1st- and 2nd-year exams are now able to view their results online.

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025

To view your results, simply follow the below easy steps:

Visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 link for 1st or 2nd year.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Submit your details to see your results.

Download the result page and maintain a hard copy for further reference.

Exam Details

The supplementary examinations were held from May 22 to May 30, 2025, in two shifts. The 1st-year examinations were held in the morning shift (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), and the 2nd-year examinations were held in the afternoon shift (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

Pass Percentage

As per the latest statistics, the pass rate in the 1st year is 65.96%, with 3,22,191 students passing out of 4,88,430 who wrote the exam. In the 2nd year, the pass rate is 65.65%, with 3,33,908 students passing out of 5,08,582 who wrote the exam.

Stay Updated

For further details and updates, students may check the official TSBIE website. It is important to monitor your results and plan things accordingly.

