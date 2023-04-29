TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets Releasing Tomorrow, How-to Download Guide Inside

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2023 on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test seeking admission into Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) courses may visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The State Council of Higher Education is conducting the EAMCET 2023 exam from May 10 to May 14 in two sessions. The firs session will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second session will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Follow the below steps to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket

Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click the link on the homepage to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket/admit card

Input your login credentials

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take a print out of it for the future reference

