Twitter Suspends India’s Most Followed News Agency ANI, NDTV Accounts, Deets Inside 

Micro-blogging platform Twitter blocked the accounts of India’s leading news agency Asian News International (ANI) and TV news channel NDTV’s social media accounts on Saturday. The reason given for locking the ANI’s handle on Twitter is that the account is less than 13 years of age.

“In order to create a Twitter account you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you dont meet these age requiremen., so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter,” read the notice by Twitter to ANI.

The blue tick (verified tick) of ANI’s Twitter account was also removed before blocking it. The users who try to access the new agency’s Twitter handle are being welcomed with ‘account does not exist’ message.

“So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk,” wrote ANI editor Smita Prakash in a response to the ANI handle suspension.

So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/sm8e765zr4 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2023

Later, Twitter took action against NDTV’s handle too and suspended the social media account of the TV news channel. The NDTV Twitter handle is now showing ‘account does not exist’. However, it is not clear what led to the suspension of its Twitter handle.

